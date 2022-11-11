Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 43.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.13% to Rs 29870.38 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 43.77% to Rs 2772.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1928.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.13% to Rs 29870.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21469.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.29870.3821469.8016.9722.784328.684332.853236.913481.192772.731928.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)