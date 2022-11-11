Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 43.77% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.13% to Rs 29870.38 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 43.77% to Rs 2772.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1928.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.13% to Rs 29870.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21469.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales29870.3821469.80 39 OPM %16.9722.78 -PBDT4328.684332.85 0 PBT3236.913481.19 -7 NP2772.731928.64 44
