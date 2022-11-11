Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 66.48% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 154.34% to Rs 37.49 croreNet profit of Kalyani Investment Company rose 66.48% to Rs 33.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 154.34% to Rs 37.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.4914.74 154 OPM %98.4895.86 -PBDT44.7121.20 111 PBT44.6921.18 111 NP33.4820.11 66
