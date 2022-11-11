Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 66.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 154.34% to Rs 37.49 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Investment Company rose 66.48% to Rs 33.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 154.34% to Rs 37.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.37.4914.7498.4895.8644.7121.2044.6921.1833.4820.11

