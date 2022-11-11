Arfin India standalone net profit rises 10.13% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.86% to Rs 125.90 croreNet profit of Arfin India rose 10.13% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 125.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 132.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales125.90132.33 -5 OPM %5.274.67 -PBDT3.653.36 9 PBT2.762.53 9 NP2.612.37 10
