Film and media stocks rise on single-window clearance boost

Film and media sector sector stocks advanced at 12:21 IST on BSE after Piyush Goyal announced single window clearance for filmmaking to Indian filmmakers.

Mukta Arts (up 9.89%), Inox Leisure (up 2.34%), Eros International Media (up 1.42%), Balaji Telefilms (up 1.38%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.08%), edged higher. PVR was down 0.11%.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up 196.67 points, or 0.54% at 36,453.36.

Single window clearance for ease of shooting films will be made for Indians filmmakers, which was only available for foreigners earlier. Anti-camcording provision will be introduced to Cinematography Act to fight piracy, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said in the interim budget 2019-20.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 12:20 IST

