Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 3.42%, rises for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1308.2, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.53% jump in NIFTY and a 11.14% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1308.2, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.34% on the day, quoting at 18099.45. The Sensex is at 60771.32, up 1.45%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 3.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12627.8, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1315.8, up 3.51% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 55.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.53% jump in NIFTY and a 11.14% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 25.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)