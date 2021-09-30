Volumes soar at Indian Overseas Bank counter

Indian Overseas Bank clocked volume of 132.75 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.04 lakh shares

Mahindra Logistics Ltd, ITI Ltd, Central Bank of India, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 September 2021.

Indian Overseas Bank clocked volume of 132.75 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.66% to Rs.23.30. Volumes stood at 14.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 68981 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7544 shares. The stock rose 0.01% to Rs.726.00. Volumes stood at 11261 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28009 shares. The stock gained 6.09% to Rs.125.35. Volumes stood at 23986 shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India witnessed volume of 52.49 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.14% to Rs.23.35. Volumes stood at 11.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 24658 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6316 shares. The stock rose 7.65% to Rs.1,380.50. Volumes stood at 3464 shares in the last session.

