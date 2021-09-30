Patel Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Spencers Retail Ltd and Bank of Maharashtra are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 September 2021.

Patel Engineering Ltd soared 13.60% to Rs 21.3 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank surged 12.93% to Rs 23.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 138.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India spiked 9.91% to Rs 23.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spencers Retail Ltd gained 9.38% to Rs 124.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra spurt 8.51% to Rs 20.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

