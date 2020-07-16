Thomas Cook (India) takes over operations of dnata Travel

dnata Travel closes India operations

Thomas Cook (India) announced that it has signed an agreement with dnata Travel, to operate as the Travel Management Company (TMC) to service dnata's customers as it closes its TMC operation in India.

The agreement was concluded after an extensive process of evaluation by dnata, aimed at ensuring the continuity of top quality service levels for its corporate clients in India who wish to transition to Thomas Cook. The transition is expected to be completed over the next few weeks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)