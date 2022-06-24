Man Infraconstruction Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, GHCL Ltd and Trident Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 June 2022.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd tumbled 4.44% to Rs 76.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 69114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40232 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd crashed 3.50% to Rs 38.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd lost 3.40% to Rs 3257.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8063 shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd fell 3.29% to Rs 547.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33596 shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd slipped 3.12% to Rs 37.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

