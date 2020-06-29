Man Infraconstruction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Man Infraconstruction standalone net profit rises 32.94% in the December 2019 quarter
Man held on Isle of Man for refusing virus quarantine rules
'Spider-Man 3' will be absolutely insane: Tom Holland
Tom Holland to host Marvel-themed online quiz show
MAN Industries commits Rs 1.5 cr to fight coronavirus
-
Sales decline 29.10% to Rs 95.42 croreNet loss of Man Infraconstruction reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.10% to Rs 95.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 134.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 41.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.11% to Rs 266.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 371.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales95.42134.59 -29 266.98371.36 -28 OPM %5.8413.99 --1.0226.86 - PBDT1.0923.88 -95 -27.3192.90 PL PBT-1.0822.25 PL -34.3985.45 PL NP-0.5112.03 PL -7.1241.79 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU