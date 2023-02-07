Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit declines 49.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.87% to Rs 103.14 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Aluminium Company declined 49.80% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.87% to Rs 103.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.103.14130.358.325.623.794.012.042.511.262.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)