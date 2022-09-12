Manali Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd and Bodal Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 September 2022.

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd soared 9.73% to Rs 107.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd surged 8.64% to Rs 79.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd spiked 7.24% to Rs 1960.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9386 shares in the past one month.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd jumped 6.97% to Rs 373.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd gained 6.68% to Rs 103. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89731 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35723 shares in the past one month.

