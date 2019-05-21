Manali Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.75% to Rs 163.82 croreNet profit of Manali Petrochemicals declined 21.43% to Rs 20.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 163.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 189.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.77% to Rs 65.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 702.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 645.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales163.82189.93 -14 702.12645.33 9 OPM %11.6822.91 -12.9914.45 - PBDT20.7143.50 -52 96.2492.10 4 PBT18.1041.18 -56 85.9283.85 2 NP20.9326.64 -21 65.1754.87 19
