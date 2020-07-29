Manappuram Finance standalone net profit rises 67.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.98% to Rs 1224.50 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance rose 67.54% to Rs 369.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 220.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.98% to Rs 1224.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 949.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1224.50949.3879.0371.28536.51374.01494.85335.31369.11220.31

