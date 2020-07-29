Manappuram Finance standalone net profit rises 67.54% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.98% to Rs 1224.50 croreNet profit of Manappuram Finance rose 67.54% to Rs 369.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 220.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.98% to Rs 1224.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 949.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1224.50949.38 29 OPM %79.0371.28 -PBDT536.51374.01 43 PBT494.85335.31 48 NP369.11220.31 68
