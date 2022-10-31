Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sportking India Ltd, Revathi Equipment Ltd, Kuantum Papers Ltd and Bonlon Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 October 2022.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd lost 15.80% to Rs 98.85 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36350 shares in the past one month.

Sportking India Ltd crashed 15.26% to Rs 674. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23489 shares in the past one month.

Revathi Equipment Ltd tumbled 12.63% to Rs 880. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 133 shares in the past one month.

Kuantum Papers Ltd dropped 10.11% to Rs 148.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50851 shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd slipped 9.96% to Rs 74.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47854 shares in the past one month.

