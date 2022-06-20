Volumes soar at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 47.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Vedanta Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 June 2022.
ITI Ltd recorded volume of 47.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.50% to Rs.90.50. Volumes stood at 2.45 lakh shares in the last session.
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd recorded volume of 10.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock lost 16.81% to Rs.84.15. Volumes stood at 3.26 lakh shares in the last session.
Orient Electric Ltd registered volume of 10.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.31% to Rs.249.75. Volumes stood at 6.1 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd registered volume of 29.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.79 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.36% to Rs.73.55. Volumes stood at 10.99 lakh shares in the last session.
Vedanta Ltd clocked volume of 388.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92.84 lakh shares. The stock lost 15.65% to Rs.222.65. Volumes stood at 138.53 lakh shares in the last session.
