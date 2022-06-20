Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 982.58 points or 6.17% at 14945.25 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 15.23%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 7.21%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 6.64%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 6.61%),NMDC Ltd (down 6.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 5.86%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 4.7%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.58%), Coal India Ltd (down 2.05%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.67%).

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 52.39 or 0.1% at 51412.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.5 points or 0.02% at 15296.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 797.31 points or 3.3% at 23336.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 167.14 points or 2.23% at 7331.49.

On BSE,602 shares were trading in green, 2730 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)