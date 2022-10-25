Manorama Industries Ltd Slides 2.46%

Manorama Industries Ltd has added 3.02% over last one month compared to 1.98% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 3.01% rise in the SENSEX

Manorama Industries Ltd fell 2.46% today to trade at Rs 1250.25. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.72% to quote at 16040.16. The index is down 1.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Avanti Feeds Ltd decreased 1.85% and EID Parry (India) Ltd lost 1.73% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 13.32 % over last one year compared to the 1.84% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Manorama Industries Ltd has added 3.02% over last one month compared to 1.98% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 3.01% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 30 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 509 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1621 on 29 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 911 on 22 Jun 2022.

