Manpasand Beverages Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Marico Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Blue Star Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2019.
Manpasand Beverages Ltd surged 8.36% to Rs 114.75 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 87956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55175 shares in the past one month.
Marico Ltd soared 6.97% to Rs 363.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.74 lakh shares in the past one month.
Strides Pharma Science Ltd spiked 5.27% to Rs 481.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69803 shares in the past one month.
Blue Star Ltd spurt 5.26% to Rs 746.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5826 shares in the past one month.
Orient Cement Ltd rose 5.21% to Rs 111.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27338 shares in the past one month.
