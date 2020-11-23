Manufacturing Sector Recovery Picks Up, Capacity Utilisation Rises

-
ALSO READ
Acrysil gains on capacity expansion plan
Capacity Utilisation Seen Picking Up According To FICCI-Dhruva Advisors Industry Survey
JSW Steel records crude steel production of 3.85 MT in Q2 FY21
Vishal Fabrics' Ltd. bags export orders worth Rs. 110 crores
Deepak Nitrite slumps after weak Q1 show
-
FICCI's latest quarterly survey on Manufacturing pointed towards recovery of manufacturing sector for Q-2 (July-September 2020-21) as compared to previous quarter. The percentage of respondents reporting higher production in second quarter of 2020-21 has increased vis-a-vis the Q-1 of 2020-21.
The proportion of respondents reporting higher output during July-September 2020 rose to 24%, as compared to 10% in Q-1 of 2020-21. The percentage of respondents expecting low or same production is 74% in Q-2 2020-21 which was 90% in Q-1 of 2020-21. The overall capacity utilization in manufacturing has witnessed a rise to 65% as compared to 61.5% in Q4 2019-20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU