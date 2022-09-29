MapmyIndia signs MoU with Delhi Govt.

For developing app dedicated to EV charging network

The Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and MapmyIndia Mappls signed a Memorandum of Understanding today to develop a web-application which will be a geo spatial decision-making tool to ensure effective sighting of EV charging stations. The tool will supplement the planning and deployment of an accessible and connected network of EV charging stations within the city.

The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy envisions to achieve 25% of all new registrations to be EVs by 2024. Considering the Policy's focus on mass adoption of electric 2 and 3 wheelers vehicle segment, it is critical for the city to provide for an accessible and adequate network of charging infrastructure. So far, Delhi has 2552 charging points across 1985 charging locations and 234 swapping stations operational in Delhi. Furthermore, the city will add approximately 900 public charging points and 100 swapping stations across 100 locations. EV charging at these stations can be availed for INR. 2.50 per unit of electricity.

