Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 307.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 354.53% to Rs 169.95 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 307.22% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 354.53% to Rs 169.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.169.9537.3921.1820.0916.531.8615.741.1414.663.60

