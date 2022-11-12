Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 307.22% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 354.53% to Rs 169.95 croreNet profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 307.22% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 354.53% to Rs 169.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales169.9537.39 355 OPM %21.1820.09 -PBDT16.531.86 789 PBT15.741.14 1281 NP14.663.60 307
