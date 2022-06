Marg Techno-Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.29% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net Loss of Marg Techno-Projects reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales declined 29.29% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.63% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 51.86% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Mar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Sales0.991.40 -29 5.303.49 52 OPM %12.1250.71 -47.9258.17 - PBDT-0.16-0.10 -60 0.570.41 39 PBT-0.17-0.14 -21 0.480.36 33 NP-0.13-0.23 43 0.350.27 30

