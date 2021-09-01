Marico Ltd stays supported

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 546.7, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.29% in last one year as compared to a 48.4% gain in NIFTY and a 27.53% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Marico Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 546.7, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 17117.95. The Sensex is at 57506.85, down 0.08%. Marico Ltd has added around 2.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39529.7, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 547.15, up 0.44% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 44.29% in last one year as compared to a 48.4% gain in NIFTY and a 27.53% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 60.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

