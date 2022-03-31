Marico Ltd stays supported

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 502.75, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.45% in last one year as compared to a 17.67% gain in NIFTY and a 3.71% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 502.75, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 17494.35. The Sensex is at 58672.2, down 0.02%. Marico Ltd has dropped around 1.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35858.25, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 55.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

