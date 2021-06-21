Market drops on weak global stocks; breadth negative

Key benchmark indices are trading weak in early trade on selling pressure in index pivotals. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 368.17 points or 0.7% at 51,976.28. The Nifty 50 index was down 101.10 points or 0.64% at 15,582.25. The Sensex dropped below the psychological 52,000 mark in early trade. Weak global stocks weighed on the sentiment.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.78%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.38%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, is negative. On the BSE, 1054 shares rose and 1486 shares fell. A total of 101 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in news:

HDFC Bank fell 0.84%. HDFC Bank on Saturday announced that its board has approved to buy 3.56 crore shares or 4.99% stake in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. from its parent and mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation. The aggregate consideration for purchase of 3,55,67,724 shares of Rs 10 each of HDFC ERGO is Rs 1,906.43 crore i.e. Rs 536 per share.

NTPC advanced 2.33%. Consolidated net profit of NTPC rose 195.94% to Rs 4541.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 1534.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020. Revenue from operations declined 0.95% to Rs 30102.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 30390.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) lost 1.65%. Credit rating agency CRISIL has downgraded the rating on the long-term bank facilities of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) from CRISIL AA/Negative to CRISIL AA-/Negative.

Alkem Laboratories declined 1.27%. Alkem Laboratories said that the USFDA had conducted an inspection of the company's manufacturing facility located at St. Louis, USA from 14 June 2021 to 18 June 2021. At the end of the inspection, the company has received Form 483 with two observations.

NBCC (India) fell 1.1%. NBCC (India) has awarded a work order for the construction of residential towers and civic amenities in New Delhi on TOD norms, EPC mode to NCC at their quoted price of Rs 859.84 crore.

Phillips Carbon Black rose 0.61%. Phillips Carbon Black announced that the company has commissioned 8 MW power plant at Mundra, Gujarat.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks dropped on Monday as investors mulled the implications of a surprise hawkish shift last week by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged. China on Monday announced that the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85% while the five-year LPR was also held steady at 4.65%.

US stocks fell sharply on Friday as traders worried the Federal Reserve could start raising rates sooner than expected.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President Jim Bullard offered a fresh dose of hawkishness, saying Friday that he thinks the Fed should lift its benchmark interest rate as early as late 2022.

Back home, after recording steep losses in the intraday, the domestic equity benchmarks bounced back in late trade and ended almost flat on Friday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 21.12 points or 0.04% to 52,344.45. The Nifty 50 index lost 8.05 points or 0.05% to 15,683.35.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,680.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 446.20 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 June, provisional data showed.

