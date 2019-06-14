Market may open lower

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could slide 24.50 points at the opening bell amid mixed cues from other Asian shares.

On the domestic front, the markets regulator on Thursday directed credit rating agencies (CRAs) to start disclosing the probability of default for the issuers they rate. According to the latest Sebi circular, rating companies, in consultation with the regulator, will now create a uniform probability of default benchmark for each rating category on their website, for one-year, two-year and three-year cumulative default rates, both for the short term and long term.

Overseas, Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Friday as sovereign bonds rate dip. prices rallied after an attack on tankers in the Gulf of Hong Kong's Hang Sang remained under pressure and continued to trade lower.

US stocks gained on Wednesday on expectations that trade officials from the US and will clinch a deal on the sidelines of a

steadied following attacks on two tanker ships in the Gulf of on Thursday. In the global commodities markets, Brent for August 2019 settlement was up 1 cent at $61.32 a barrel. The contract rose $1.34 a barrel or 2.23% to settle at $61.31 a barrel during the previous trading session.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 172.35 crore on 13 June 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 444.87 crore on 13 June 2019, as per provisional data.

A divergent trend was witnessed on 13 June 2019, as the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, settled with small losses while the 50 index registered small gains. Intraday volatility was high. The Nifty settled just above 11,900 level. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 15.45 points or 0.04% to 39,741.36. The index, rose 7.85 points or 0.07% to 11,914.05.

Meanwhile, the water storage available in 91 major reservoirs of the country for the week ending on 13 June 2019 was 29.189 Billion Cubic Meters (BCM), which is 18% of total storage capacity of these reservoirs. This percentage was at 19 for the week ending on 6 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)