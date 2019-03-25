Market may open on a flat note

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 3.50 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian markets plummeted Monday, amid heightened recession worries. U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Friday, after a downbeat round of economic data in and the U.S. stoked global growth fears while a closely watched measure of the yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007, triggering recession worries.

According to the reading of IHS Markit's purchasing manager's index, the fell to 52.5 in March from 53 in February. U.S. wholesale inventories rose 1.2% in January after a revised estimate of a 1.1% increase in December, the Commerce Department said.

In Europe, at a pivotal summit where meetings overran dramatically, the offered the U.K. a two-pronged plan to extend Brexit beyond the March 29 deadline. The U.K. will be offered a delay until May 22, if approve the had negotiated. If not, the EU will support a shorter delay, to April 12 to formulate a new plan.

The PMI figure for the eurozone in March showed that the preliminary Markit PMI Composite figure, seasonally adjusted, was 51.3, below the February figure of 51.9.

