Universal Cables standalone net profit declines 45.06% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Universal Cables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.40% to Rs 371.80 crore

Net loss of Universal Cables reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 41.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.40% to Rs 371.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 410.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.70% to Rs 90.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 135.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 1568.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1416.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales371.80410.39 -9 1568.961416.55 11 OPM %10.8012.87 -10.5812.33 - PBDT47.6259.24 -20 169.32191.46 -12 PBT41.5353.08 -22 146.79170.08 -14 NP-0.4841.48 PL 90.08135.86 -34

First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 19:38 IST

