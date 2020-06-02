JUST IN
Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 206.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.08% to Rs 470.71 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 206.77% to Rs 90.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.08% to Rs 470.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 725.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.16% to Rs 150.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.17% to Rs 1807.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1786.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales470.71725.07 -35 1807.591786.60 1 OPM %13.8610.32 -10.5610.01 - PBDT93.6765.94 42 225.28198.62 13 PBT89.5961.25 46 202.74187.13 8 NP90.6829.56 207 150.97126.69 19

