Mahindra & Mahindra records highest ever monthly sales of 64,486 units

In September 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its overall auto sales for the month of September 2022. Mahindra's Utility Vehicles segment recorded its highest monthly sales of 34,262 SUVs, growing 166% over last year to become the No. 1 UV player in the industry. Overall, the automotive business recorded its highest overall monthly sales of 64,486 vehicles with a growth of 129% and highest ever quarterly sales of 179,673 vehicles with a growth of 77% over last year.

Exports for the month were at 2,538 vehicles. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21,666 vehicles in August 2022.

