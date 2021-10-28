Maruti Suzuki India Ltd in demand

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7478.3, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.07% in last one year as compared to a 54.49% gain in NIFTY and a 44.91% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7478.3, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 18030.15. The Sensex is at 60590.81, down 0.9%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has added around 1.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11395.15, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

