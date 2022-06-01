Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.61 lakh units in May

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 161,413 units in May 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 128,000 units, sales to other OEM of 6,222 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 27,191 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly on domestic models.

The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The sales figures of May 2022 are not comparable with that of May 2021 as the operations of the Company in May 2021 were significantly affected due to COVID-19 related disruptions. Total sales in May 2021 stood at 46,555 units.

