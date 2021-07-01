Maruti Suzuki sells 1.47 lakh vehicles in June

The car major recorded total sales of 1,47,368 vehicles in June 2021 as against sales of 57,428 vehicles registered in June 2020.

The company had sold 46,555 vehicles in May 2021.

The company recorded domestic sales (domestic + OEM) of 130,348 vehicles in June 2021. It has sold 53,139 vehicles in the same period last year.

Maruti's total export sales were 17,020 units in June 2021 as against 4,289 units in June 2020.

With this the company closed the first quarter of FY 21-22 with total sales of 353,614 units (297,118 units domestic, 10,977 units to other OEM and exports of 45,519 units).

In Q1 FY 20-21, the company had recorded total sales of 76,599 units (66,165 units domestic, 862 units to other OEM and exports of 9,572 units).

Sales in quarter 1 of both FY20-21 and FY21-22 have been far from normal owing to COVID-19 related lockdowns and disruptions and hence any comparison would not be very meaningful, the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

The car major reported 9.7% decline in net profit to Rs 1,166.10 crore on 33.6% increase in net sales to Rs 22,958.60 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The scrip added 0.81% to currently trade at Rs 7575 on the BSE.

