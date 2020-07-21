Volumes soar at Endurance Technologies Ltd counter

Endurance Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 6.11 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 163.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3747 shares

Carborundum Universal Ltd, Minda Industries Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 July 2020.

Endurance Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 6.11 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 163.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3747 shares. The stock gained 0.02% to Rs.881.40. Volumes stood at 3313 shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd registered volume of 37.1 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 33.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.48% to Rs.237.00. Volumes stood at 6379 shares in the last session.

Minda Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 2.22 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 20.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10954 shares. The stock increased 2.20% to Rs.311.75. Volumes stood at 4793 shares in the last session.

Shree Cement Ltd registered volume of 8257 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1097 shares. The stock rose 1.78% to Rs.22,649.75. Volumes stood at 564 shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd notched up volume of 8.24 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.82% to Rs.181.95. Volumes stood at 44379 shares in the last session.

