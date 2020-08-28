Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 46.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.28% to Rs 43.57 crore

Net profit of Master Trust rose 46.83% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.28% to Rs 43.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.43.5732.6923.8525.217.184.716.764.315.553.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)