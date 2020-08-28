Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 46.83% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Master Trust standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Master Trust consolidated net profit declines 47.83% in the March 2020 quarter
Theleme Master Fund picks up HDFC Bank shares worth Rs 280 cr
Theleme Master Fund buys JSW Steel shares worth over Rs 437 crore
Employees of major ports, shipping PSUs donate a day's salary totalling Rs 7 cr to PM-CARES Fund
-
Sales rise 33.28% to Rs 43.57 croreNet profit of Master Trust rose 46.83% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.28% to Rs 43.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales43.5732.69 33 OPM %23.8525.21 -PBDT7.184.71 52 PBT6.764.31 57 NP5.553.78 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU