Master Trust consolidated net profit rises 46.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.28% to Rs 43.57 crore

Net profit of Master Trust rose 46.83% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.28% to Rs 43.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales43.5732.69 33 OPM %23.8525.21 -PBDT7.184.71 52 PBT6.764.31 57 NP5.553.78 47

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 16:22 IST

