Mawana Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.96% to Rs 430.37 croreNet loss of Mawana Sugars reported to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.96% to Rs 430.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 321.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales430.37321.27 34 OPM %3.2410.75 -PBDT8.5127.46 -69 PBT-5.0010.29 PL NP-4.196.26 PL
