VBC Ferro Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 77.57% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net Loss of VBC Ferro Alloys reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 77.57% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 149.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 913.37% to Rs 42.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.944.19 -78 42.464.19 913 OPM %8.51-96.90 --28.66-169.21 - PBDT-0.06-1.97 97 -12.66-6.57 -93 PBT-1.88-5.18 64 -19.62-13.02 -51 NP-0.79-5.18 85 -22.42-149.89 85

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 07:58 IST

