Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 17.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.27% to Rs 105.27 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates rose 17.95% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.27% to Rs 105.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 111.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales105.27111.13 -5 OPM %9.854.99 -PBDT10.084.38 130 PBT9.023.51 157 NP6.575.57 18

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 18:21 IST

