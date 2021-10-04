Max Healthcare to set up 2 hospitals in Gurugram

-
ALSO READ
Max Ventures gains after subsidiary commercializes metallizer line
Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves setting up two hospitals in Gurugram
Max Healthcare acquires rights to develop, provide medi services to proposed hospital in Delhi
Board of Max Healthcare Institute approves investment upto Rs 150 cr in Radiant Mumbai
Max Healthcare jumps after HDFC MF, SBI MF buy stake
-
The additional capacity will significantly ramp up Max Healthcare's existing footprint in the NCR.
Max Healthcare on Monday said that it is expanding its bed capacity in National Capital Region (NCR) region by addition of two hospitals of 500 beds each in Gurugram.
The land parcels measuring 6.11 acres and 5.26 acres, respectively, are being allotted by HSVP (Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran) post successful bid by the company in a recent HUDA auction. The land parcels are located in the heart of Gurugram. A letter of intent was issued to this effect by HSVP on 1 October 2021.
At present, Max Healthcare runs a multi-specialty hospital in Sector 43, Gurugram. The hospitals, once operational, will also cater to economically weaker section of the society at concessional rates.
Speaking about the expansion, Dr Abhay Soi, chairman of Max Healthcare said, "Gurugram has emerged as one of the largest medical hubs for high-end care in North India. We see a huge potential both in terms of domestic as well as international patients traveling to Gurugram for treatment of complex diseases.
The two newly acquired land parcels will be constructed in a phased manner, adding 1,000 beds over the next 4-6 years and will further strengthen our presence in NCR."
The announcement comes shortly after the company's recent expansion plan at its Saket Complex in New Delhi.
Max Healthcare Institute is one of India's largest hospital chain operator (considering only income from healthcare services in fiscal 2021.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 146.92 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 291.20 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased 290.30% to Rs 1,000.17 crore recorded in the same period last year.
Shares of Max Healthcare were down 1.55% at Rs 353.25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU