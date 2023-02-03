Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 80.85% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 88.08% to Rs 8.10 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures declined 80.85% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 88.08% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.1067.96 -88 OPM %37.7821.13 -PBDT3.0614.95 -80 PBT2.6214.51 -82 NP2.1511.23 -81

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 13:57 IST

