Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 80.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 88.08% to Rs 8.10 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures declined 80.85% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 88.08% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.1067.9637.7821.133.0614.952.6214.512.1511.23

