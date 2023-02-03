Vintage Coffee & Beverages standalone net profit rises 1025.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 13.55 croreNet profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 1025.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.550 0 OPM %2.290 -PBDT0.610.05 1120 PBT0.610.05 1120 NP0.450.04 1025
