Max Ventures and Industries divests its balance stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures

Max Ventures and Industries announced that Max I., wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has sold its entire remaining stake comprising of 62,269 equity shares (0.41%) in FSN E-Commerce Ventures (FSN), for a total consideration of Rs 37.73 crore on 28 October 2020.
FSN is engaged in the business of selling cosmetic products, personal and home accessories to consumers in India through e-commerce platform Nykaa.com
