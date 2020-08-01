Kothari Products standalone net profit rises 12.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.70% to Rs 511.10 croreNet profit of Kothari Products rose 12.33% to Rs 28.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.70% to Rs 511.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 592.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.14% to Rs 34.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.16% to Rs 2385.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3229.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales511.10592.23 -14 2385.053229.86 -26 OPM %-7.111.09 --1.84-0.44 - PBDT45.2426.86 68 52.9519.00 179 PBT44.6826.28 70 50.6816.77 202 NP28.6025.46 12 34.0320.36 67
