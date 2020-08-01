Kothari Products standalone net profit rises 12.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.70% to Rs 511.10 crore

Net profit of Kothari Products rose 12.33% to Rs 28.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.70% to Rs 511.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 592.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.14% to Rs 34.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.16% to Rs 2385.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3229.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

