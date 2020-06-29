Maximus International standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
'Gladiator' almost didn't kill off Maximus, says Russell Crowe
16 people home quarntined in Kalaburagi district
Queen's Brian May hospitalised after ripping glutes
Stonehill International School hosts the International Baccalaureate (IB) professional development workshops for international educators
Four Indian airports receive international recognition for reducing emissions
-
Sales decline 92.79% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Maximus International declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 92.79% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.83% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.12% to Rs 4.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.628.60 -93 4.9945.86 -89 OPM %-8.060.58 -4.011.68 - PBDT0.260.23 13 0.951.13 -16 PBT0.160.19 -16 0.730.97 -25 NP0.110.15 -27 0.570.72 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU