Maximus International standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 92.79% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Maximus International declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 92.79% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.83% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.12% to Rs 4.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.628.604.9945.86-8.060.584.011.680.260.230.951.130.160.190.730.970.110.150.570.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)