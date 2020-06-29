Maximus International standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 92.79% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Maximus International declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 92.79% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.83% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.12% to Rs 4.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.628.60 -93 4.9945.86 -89 OPM %-8.060.58 -4.011.68 - PBDT0.260.23 13 0.951.13 -16 PBT0.160.19 -16 0.730.97 -25 NP0.110.15 -27 0.570.72 -21

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 15:09 IST

