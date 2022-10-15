Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 64.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.58% to Rs 10638.33 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 64.14% to Rs 685.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 417.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.58% to Rs 10638.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7788.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10638.337788.948.388.58909.91683.71747.95567.70685.77417.79

