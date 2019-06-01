Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit rises 63.96% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.22% to Rs 173.49 croreNet profit of Entertainment Network (India) rose 63.96% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 173.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 157.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.23% to Rs 53.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 613.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 526.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales173.49157.41 10 613.76526.75 17 OPM %24.8422.49 -22.6722.13 - PBDT47.5637.28 28 150.86121.30 24 PBT29.5721.44 38 83.7457.85 45 NP19.3811.82 64 53.9035.64 51
