Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit rises 63.96% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.22% to Rs 173.49 crore

Net profit of rose 63.96% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 173.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 157.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.23% to Rs 53.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 613.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 526.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

