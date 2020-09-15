JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bengal Tea & Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

T & I Global standalone net profit rises 19.13% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.71% to Rs 26.37 crore

Net profit of T & I Global rose 19.13% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 26.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales26.3726.83 -2 OPM %22.5321.73 -PBDT6.475.65 15 PBT6.235.41 15 NP4.673.92 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU