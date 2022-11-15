JUST IN
Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.82% to Rs 16.26 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 16.22% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.82% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.2618.65 -13 OPM %8.736.54 -PBDT1.221.04 17 PBT1.181.00 18 NP0.860.74 16

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:37 IST

