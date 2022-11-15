Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 16.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.82% to Rs 16.26 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 16.22% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.82% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.2618.658.736.541.221.041.181.000.860.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)