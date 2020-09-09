Meenakshi Enterprises standalone net profit rises 70.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.57% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Meenakshi Enterprises rose 70.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.57% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.220.7077.2717.140.170.120.170.120.170.10

