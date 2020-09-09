Meenakshi Enterprises standalone net profit rises 70.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 68.57% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Meenakshi Enterprises rose 70.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.57% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.220.70 -69 OPM %77.2717.14 -PBDT0.170.12 42 PBT0.170.12 42 NP0.170.10 70
