Meenakshi Enterprises standalone net profit rises 70.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.57% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Meenakshi Enterprises rose 70.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.57% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.220.70 -69 OPM %77.2717.14 -PBDT0.170.12 42 PBT0.170.12 42 NP0.170.10 70

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 15:33 IST

